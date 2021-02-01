



Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the new music video for “The Proclamation” by Florida industrial/metal act Machines on Blast. “Due to the pandemic,” states founding member Evan Mitchell, “we were not able to get the whole band together to shoot a proper video.” As a result, the video features animation created by Bolt_Runner in the style of South Park, with a guest vocal performance by Chris “Lutachrist” Dupre (Fractured Fairytales, Narcotic Wasteland). Written, recorded, and produced by Mitchell with Andrew Howington, “The Proclamation” comes from the band’s latest album, Black Market Happiness, released on October 13, 2020; mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Powerwolf), the album is Machines on Blast’s second full-length release, following the 2016 Tin Man Empire record. Black Market Happiness is available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp.





Machines on Blast

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)