



With the Belgian goth/rock band’s fourth full-length album about to be released, Lovelorn Dolls is offering one final taste of what Deadtime Stories has to offer. making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , “Diary of Nothing” marks the fourth single from the album, following up on “A Heart Cries,” “Dreamworld,” and “Beautiful Chaos.” Written by the duo of producer/multi-instrumentalist Bernard Daubresse and vocalist/lyricist Kristell Lowagie, the song is a further extension of the album’s deathly themes of loss, broken dreams, suicide, and the perils of fame; like the previous videos, “Diary of Nothing” was created by Lowagie under her visual art and photography alter-ego of Kristell in Wonderland.







Produced, mixed, and mastered by Maxx Maryan (IMJUDAS, Helalyn Flowers), Deadtime Stories is due to be released via the Alfa Matrix sublabel Spleen+ on May 24, with pre-orders available through Bandcamp and the Alfa Matrix webstore in digital and CD formats; special editions of the album comes with an accompanying book of lyrics, illustrations, and photos by Kristell in Wonderland. Following up on 2018’s Darker Ages, the album also features guest appearances by Dero Goi (ex-OOMPH!) and gothic rapper VVitchboy. This past Valentine’s Day, Lovelorn Dolls released the “Happy Valentine” single from 2014’s Japanese Robot Invasion album as a name-your-price item, with all proceeds going to CVFE (Collective against Family Violence and Exclusion), a Belgian association combating domestic violence.





Lovelorn Dolls

Spleen+

Alfa Matrix

Kristell in Wonderland

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)