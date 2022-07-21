



As the release of the pair’s Exaudia album steadily approaches, ReGen Magazine is honored to have the opportunity to premiere the latest single from composers Lisa Gerrard and Marcello De Francisci. Accompanied by a video that matches the cinematic scope and euphoric majesty of the song, “When the Light of Morning Comes” presents the duo’s collaborative efforts in bold fashion; conceived, directed, and edited by De Francisci, the video draws on both their experiences in composing for films as well as on Gerrard’s legendary status as the vocalist for Dead Can Dance. The song follows the “Until We Meet Again” single released in June, with the two stating that they hope to convey the orchestral inspiration that has driven their collaboration and the new album. Adding their instrumental skills to “When the Light of Morning Comes” are violinist Astrid Williamson and cellist Daniela Arbizzi.







Exaudia marks Gerrard’s second dedicated album with Di Francisci, the two having also worked together on such soundtracks as Kings, Oranges and Sunshine, In/Sight, Balibo, and Samsara with Michael Stearns. The album is due for released on August 26 via Atlantic Curve, the label headed by former manager for The Cure Daryl Bamonte.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)