



Electro/industrial artist Le Destroy is steadily preparing audiences for her forthcoming Transhumanism debut, with “Breed” offering the latest single from the album. Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , the song sees founder Kristina Olson addressing sensitive subjects of reproductive rights and freedom of sexual expression and desire; “There’s a lot of medical mystery surrounding women’s bodies in general,” Olson comments, “it’s simultaneously one of the most human things we can do while being dehumanizing at the same time. In one foul swoop, you’re a vessel and machine of procreation, and all of a sudden, your body is subject to even more scrutiny and control.” The song sees the artist approaching the subject with a sense of irony and satire “to lean into the whole spectacle of it all,” as well as to emphasize the overarching themes of the album. “Breed” follows up on “Me vs. You” as the second single from Transhumanism, with the video shot and directed by Skye Lewallen, and co-directed and edited by Le Destroy.







Le Destroy had released a string of standalone singles between 2018 and 2020, with Transhumanism marking the artist’s first full-length album, due for release on May 31. Her style blends elements of industrial, electro/rock, dance, and punk, with lyrical themes addressing “our regression and the negative impact of technology and media on our society, and the turn we’ve taken towards the divisive side,” drawing on topics of consumerism, feminism, sexuality, bodily autonomy, and the oversaturation of technology. “I want to be disruptive and make people think,” she adds, “the scientist and artist in me want people to be curious and want them to be excited about discovering new things and challenging themselves to think outside the box.” Produced by Le Destroy with Danny Lohner (ex-Nine Inch Nails), and featuring drums by Josh Freese (Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Guns n’ Roses, Devo, Foo Fighters), and mastered by Howie Weinberg. In addition, Transhumanism will also be accompanied by a graphic novel, whose plot draws on the album’s themes to present a dystopian narrative in which powerful corporations have privatized every aspect of human existence.

Le Destroy

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)