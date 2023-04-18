



Premiering here on ReGen Magazine is the latest music video from South Carolina post-punk act Candy Coffins for the song “Another Kiss.” Presented as a timeline of one’s life, the song offers songwriter/vocalist Jame Lathren’s introspective vision – personal, yet relatable – merging grainy black & white footage of a newlywed couple on the beach with a montage of thousands of photos of family and friends; as the song progresses, the photos flicker by at a faster pace, capturing pivotal moments, but gone too quickly… just like life. “Ever since this song was written,” Lathren explains, “I have envisioned a video that presents life on a timeline with the pressing urgency that comes with time seeming to move faster as one ages, as we all experience.” He goes on to state that the song is special “because the band, along with producer/engineer John Furr, were able to create what was in my head so closely – the sonic juxtaposition of the prelude to and the actual event of losing control,” which mirrors the themes of the Once Do It with Feeling album, chronicling the demise of a relationship.







“Another Kiss” follows the videos for “Tangled Up in Teacups,” “Seaside Girls,” and “Every Day a Fresh Atrocity.” Once Do It with Feeling was released on October 21, 2022, and is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. The album marks the first full-length effort from Candy Coffins, following the 2020 Somehow Misplaced EP, along with a stream of standalone singles released since the band’s foundation in 2018.





Candy Coffins

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)