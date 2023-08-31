



In the two years since the artist’s last album, KPT has maintained a considerable presence remixing the likes of EN ESCH, Mona Mur, Textbeak, as well as serving as half of DEATHDANCE. Now, ReGen Magazine is happy to premiere the new single from KPT, titled “Collared,” which he explains will be the first in a series revolving around psychosexual themes and power dynamics. A vindictive mesh of hard techno and dark electro/industrial, the track is the first offering from the new diptych of Never, Forever; Nothing Completely, due for official release tomorrow – Friday, September 1. “Collared” is the first new material from KPT since the Obliterate album, released in 2021.





KPT

GIVE/TAKE

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)