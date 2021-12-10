



Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the music video for “V Sign,” the latest single from electro/rock artist Jim Davies. Directed by M.K. Grundy of Diecast Design, the evocative and politically charged visuals match the anthemic fury of the music, written in collaboration with London electronic producer Nick Kingsley – a.k.a. Tut Tut Child; calling the track a “relentlessly brutal and aggressive mash-up of electro and rock,” Davies’ lyrics and grating guitar textures draw heavily from his punk rock background. “I love the Englishness of ‘Flicking someone the V Sign,'” he explains, “and all its punk and historical connotations through the ages. It has also always amused me that the reverse of that gesture has such a different meaning: peace and love or FUCK OFF!!! I know which side I prefer!” Produced and mixed by Tut Tut Child, the track also presents an onslaught of pumping techno and EDM beats and shrill, glitch-laden synths.







“V Sign” marks the second single from Jim Davies’ latest solo album, Prey Later, released via Armalyte Industries on November 19 in digital and CD formats, and available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp. Along with Tut Tut Child, the album features collaborations with Davies’ wife Abbie Aisleen, Empirion, Connar Ridd, and Bullt For My Valentine bassist Jamie Mathias; Tut Tut Child also appeared on two tracks on Davies’ 2020 Headwars album, while Davies appeared on “Talking of Axes” off of Tut Tut Child’s 2016 Come to the End; Then Stop record.









Jim Davies

Tut Tut Child

Armalyte Industries

Extreme Music

Diecast Design

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)