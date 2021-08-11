



Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is “We Want to Be Like Humans,” the third and latest single from an audiovisual series from JG and the Robots. Revolving around themes of artificial intelligence and the growing self-awareness of modern electronics, the transhumanist EDM track follows the transhumanist subjects explored in the previous entries in the series, “Robots in Berlin,” which featured Front 242 and C-Tec vocalist Jean-Luc De Meyer, and “I’m Thomas Dolby,” which presented a deepfake rendition of the titular synth and electronics pioneer. “We Want to Be Like Humans” is available to purchase as a digital single on Bandcamp, released on August 10 via the eMERGENCY hEARTS imprint.











JG (Jay Gillian) had previously attained recognition with Dallas synthpop duo T-4-2, working with Information Society’s Paul Robb on the 1992 Intruder album; performing as a “Robosapien cyborg,” JG and the Robots’ early releases in 2015 and 2018 featured collaborations with Information Society’s Kurt Harland and Die Krupps side project Die Robo Sapiens. In 2019, JG and the Robots was signed on to produce a 30th anniversary remix for Lesson Seven; subsequently, Lesson Seven and Audio Assault member Scott Crow had JG and the Robots joining the roster of his eMERGENCY hEARTS label the following year. “I’m Thomas Dolby” was released on July 3, while “Robots in Berlin” was released on February 18, with a German language version of the latter single appearing on April 14, with plans to release additional entries in the series.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)