



With today, December 9, marking the release of the lastest album from dark electro/industrial artist Jason Alacrity, ReGen Magazine is thrilled to premiere the music video for “Angels Cut.” The video delivers a frenzied and spasmodic onslaught reminiscent of the audiovisual overload of Wim Wenders’ Until the End of the World, and whose frenetic pace matches the song’s pumping EBM energy. Having established himself as a capable and creative director with the likes of Skinny Puppy, Heavy Halo, Front Line Assembly, and Combichrist, as well as his acclaimed Astrid short, Alacrity produced, directed, and edited “Angels Cut,” describing it as a series of “Images synthesized through my eyes like the vices that manipulate our lives,” Alacrity is joined by live band members Jordan C. Arrant and Joan Urchin in footage shot by Nick Savander in Los Angeles, the group performance intercut with stock sources and Unreal Engine.







“Angels Cut” is the second track off The Criminal Class, released today via Negative Gain Productions and available to pusrchase/stream on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats. The album marks Jason Alacrity’s first full-length release since 2018’s Legion, while the “Winter Song (2K2X)” and “Null &Void” standalone singles were released earlier in 2022; the latter single featured a collaboration with darkwave/electro act Vore Aurora.





Jason Alacrity

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Negative Gain Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)