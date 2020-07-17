



Based in Los Angeles and with an impressive resume behind him, Italian composer Ivan Iusco has now unveiled a new track, titled “Sabotage,” which ReGen Magazine is pleased to premiere today. Taken from his forthcoming Synthagma record, “Sabotage” marks the second release from the album following the “Head On Fire” single released in December 2019. Although the previous single featured the vocals of Kid Moxie, the instrumental “Sabotage” follows a similarly atmospheric and cinematic style that draws on Iusco’s soundtrack work, coupled with a driving rhythmic backdrop that hints at his past collaborations with the likes of Dive, Clock DVA, and Nightmare Lodge (of which he is a member). The video for “Sabotage” was directed by E Gabriel Edvy of Blackswitch Labs.







Synthagma is due for release on November 13 via Iusco’s own Minus Habens imprint, which he founded in 1987; the label’s focus on avant-garde industrial and dark ambient music has released albums by such artists as Angelo Badalamenti, Siigillum S, Pankow, Clock DVA, and Dive. Since 1999, he has garnered considerable acclaim as a score composer for numerous movies and documentaries; his compositions have also been commissioned for contemporary art installations and chooreography productions. Synthagma follows up on 2015’s Transients and is Iusco’s third solo release; as well, he is planning to release two more soundtrack albums and two video game tracks in 2020.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)