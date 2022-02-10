



Steadily revealing the album track-by-track over the course of nearly two years, Klayton released in late 2021 the 25th anniversary edition of the 1995 self-titled debut of his Circle of Dust moniker. With each of these singles supplemented by instrumental versions and remixes, it was perhaps inevitable that a full-length remix companion would surface; now, ReGen Magazine is pleased to premiere a taste of what the forthcoming Circle of Dust Remixed has to offer in the form of a remix of “Bed of Nails” created by fellow musical genre-bender Inexedra. Stating that Klayton’s work in Circle of Dust has been a considerable influence on his own work, Inexedra’s Chris Scott explains, “This remix is my opportunity to wear that influence firmly on my sleeve as a focused effort to simultaneously capture the sonic power of ‘Bed of Nails’ and to manipulate it relentlessly.” As such, the remix takes the somber atmosphere of the original and infuses it darkly danceable rhythms and textures befitting the cyberpunk tone of both artists.







Along with Inexedra, Circle of Dust Remixed compiles remixes of tracks from the likes of Cyabotic, Rabbit Junk, Animattronic, iVardensphere, Soul Extract, Alex Yarmak, Void Chapter, Fury Weekend, and more; due for release on February 25, pre-saves for the remix companion are available now, while Circle of Dust (25th Anniversary Edition), released on October 1, 2021, can be purchased/streamed via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)