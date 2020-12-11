



With 2021 heralding the Texas goth/rock band’s debut album release, In a Darkened Room has unveiled the new video for the track “Final Vows.” A song about the traces of lost love amid the realization that change is inevitable, the track marks the third single off the upcoming album, following “Walls of Sadness” and “Doom and Gloom,” released in September and October of this year, respectively; extrapolating on the meaning behind “Final Vows,” vocalist/guitarist C.J. Duron explains, “The song is about feeling something special, whether it be a person or an idea, and having to say goodbye to those things, and wandering the Earth wondering if you will ever find them again.” With the music video also shot and edited by the band, the “Final Vows” single was released on October 30 and is now available on Bandcamp.











In a Darkened Room was founded in the winter of 2020 in San Antonio, TX; the uncertainty and the melancholy felt due to the current global pandemic led the trio of Duron, bassist/drummer Svia Svenlava, and keyboardist/percussionist Kandi Keys to pursue a darker, dreamier gothic sound, with themes intent on capturing “the height of passion, and depths of basic human emotion.” The name refers to not only the environment in which the band writes and creates the music, but also how best to experience the sound of In a Darkened Room.

In a Darkened Room

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)