



With a new album soon to be released, U.K. electro/goth outfit History of Guns has unveiled a video for the new single, “When You Don’t Matter,” making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . The song is described by keyboardist Max Rael as the band’s ballad about abandonment, “a moment, or something sadly longer, when you’re on your own, and no one knows where you are, how you are, or even if you’re alive or dead.” Vocalist/lyricist Del Alien adds, “Is this what society has done to us? Is it worth you thinking about? Getting cold in a box just to be burned and scattered to the wind, only to end up in the mouth of a dying junkie… or like sleeping with the sanest lunatic you ever met, but there’s no one there in the morning to make you breakfast.” With overarching and existential themes about seeking meaning in a world that objectively has none, Rael concludes, “Ultimately, we have to find a way to make ourselves matter to ourselves.” The accompanying video for “When You Don’t Matter” was shot by Abi Clarkson in the woods of Cuffley.







“When You Don’t Matter” follows up on the “No Longer Earthbound” single to provide the second taste of the forthcoming Half Light, which is due for release on June 20 via The Liquid Len Recording Company. Produced by Rael, the album marks History of Guns’ seventh full-length album; 2022 saw the release of Forever Dying in Your Eyes, the band’s return after a decade-long hiatus, the lineup now features founding members Alien and Rael with guitarist Caden Clarkson, who worked with Rael to mix the album. Providing guest vocals on several tracks are Spucktute members Andy Webster and Marnie, Xykogen members Amon Ásentir and Mark Eris, Nikky Spectre, and a choir consisting of Emma Mills, Priyanka O’Neill, Ninotschka G., and Sohm O’Neill. Half Light is now available to pre-order via Bandcamp.





History of Guns

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

The Liquid Len Recording Company

Website, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)