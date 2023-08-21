



Harry Stafford is a veritable icon of the Manchester music scene, having helmed the post-punk/rock act Inca Babies since 1982. Now, he has joined forces with North Carolina-based guitarist Marco Butcher for their second collaborative album, We Are the Perilous Men, and ReGen is happy to premiere the second single, “Rules of the House.” Drawing heavily on Butcher’s trashy blues style with Stafford’s signature sardonic bite, the song was inspired by a list of rules he’d read on the specials blackboard at a pub; “I don’t remember them all,” Stafford comments, “but ‘get a round in’ was definitely one of them.” Calling the song “diabolical and swampy,” Butcher adds that the song has a “solid groove with over-the-edge ‘No Wave’ type of guitars, cutting and dancing with the rhythm.” Stafford directed the video, with Jonny Stafford contributing to Butcher’s camera work.







“Rules of the House” follows up on the lead single, “Walk Among the Spectres,” released this past July. Produced and mastered by Butcher, We Are the Preilous Men features additional drones and loops by Tex Napalm; the album is due for release on September 8 via Black Lagoon Records, with pre-orders available in digital and vinyl formats on Bandcamp. Stafford and Butcher had initially come together in the midst of the lockdowns, releasing Bone Architecture in September of 2021. Stafford and Butcher have also released a series of EPs covering the music of Nick Cave, Bob Dylan, and Tom Waits, as well as several standalone singles, and a cover of Bauhaus’ “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)