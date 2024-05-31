



Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the latest single from Haárps, titled “Christ MMXXIV.” The song presents a more doom-laden and sludgier rendition of “Christ,” originally released in 2010 by Haárps founder Ilya Arkhipov (Илья Архипов) under the previous moniker of Vagina Vangi; noting that the original version had been well regarded in Eastern European witch house, the artist explains that as Haárps is a natural progression of the older project, so too is the song, “retaining its dark essence while offering a fresh perspective” on its themes of hypocrisy and false idol worship. Now based in Istabul, joining Haárps on the single are band members Mücahid Kaya on lead guitar, bassist Can Aydin, and drummer Shamil Gadzhiev, with the single accompanied by a visualizer directed, edited, and generated by Ilya Arkhipov utilizing such AI tools as Noisee.ai & Pixverse.ai. The original version of “Christ” can still be heard on YouTube and on Vagina Vangi’s 2010 EP Benighted United. “Christ MMXXIV” is available now on Bandcamp and all major digital outlets; the song follows up on the “Overdosed” single released this past April, with both songs and the earlier “Beware” single hinting at a forthcoming Haárps album, to be titled For the Abyss.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)