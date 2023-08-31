



Two dark musical entities – Haárps and Corssparty – have joined forces for a new single, making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . “Beware” marks the first single from Haárps’ forthcoming Songs For the Abyss, presenting a doom-laden and introspective exploration of the inevitability of oblivion; Haárps founder Ilya Arkhipov (Илья Архипов) – a.k.a. Vagina Vangi – calls the track “an evocative journey” that blends the project’s post-metal aggression and doomy electronics with the witchy vocals of Crossparty’s Varvara Shueva (Варвара Шуева). The accompanying lyric video was created and edited by Arkhipov; Haárps will be announcing a release date for Songs For the Abyss in the coming weeks.





Haárps

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Crossparty

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)