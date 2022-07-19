



Bassist/vocalist Lucy Di Santo, guitarist Steve Fall, and drummer Dan Cornelius each have quite the pedigree in ’90s alternative rock, having been members of such acts as Acid Test, Dank Jones, and Rocket Science. Now, the Toronto trio has combined their experience into what was once a side project, ON, with a new self-titled album of guitar-driven grunge that is sure to transport listeners back to the bygone era of the genre’s heyday; with personal themes of the band members’ perseverance in a gradually decaying society and ruminations on their growth as musicians and as people, Fall refers to ON as “a document of friendship navigating explores in pain and hope, looking at the world with a collaborative effort to document what we see, witness, and feel through songwriting and chemistry as a band.” The sentiment is shared by his bandmates, with Di Santo stating, “It’s about pain, hope, reframing, and overcomingl it’s about survival,” while Cornelius commenting on the trio’s working dynamic, first meeting in a rehearsal space in Manhattan some years ago, and continuing to create together through video calls and file-sharing.







Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the music video for “Underdog,” the first single from ON, presenting the band’s grungy post-punk and garage rock sound and visual simplicity. Commenting that the song is about “the temptation to get back in the ring once more when the world no longer makes any sense and you have nothing to lose,” the song is almost a reflection on the band intself, while also indicating that “Underdog” was inspired by the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team, “whom haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1967.” Released on July 12, the single is now available digitally; engineered, mixed, and mastered by co-producer Darius Szczepaniak (The Black Crowes, Moxy Früvous, Big Sugar), ON is due to arrive on September 20 via Indiestructable Records, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp and the label’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)