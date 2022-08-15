



Rarely does a band effectively philosophize on the nature of a remix companion in relation to the thematic narrative laid down by its parent album, but post-industrial and experimental electro act EbE404 does just that with the soon-to-be-released Ripple EP. Whereas Inrush details the story “of a day of patterns and cycles that endlessly repeat and shift as we move through reality,” Ripple through its five remixes demonstrates the effect of those repetitions on the outside world, resulting in “echoes of the familiar routine ringing through wholly new spaces and moments.” With the EP nearing its release date of August 19, ReGen Magazine is happy to premiere the Purify mix of “After Zoom Team,” created by GIVE/TAKE label mate KPT.







Just as “After Zoom Team” follows “Zoom Team” on Inrush, so too does KPT’s Purify mix of “After Zoom Team” follow the Dissociate mix of “Zoom Team,” which is also available to preview via Bandcamp, where the Ripple EP is available for digital pre-order. The EP also features remixes by ManifestiV and Tiree & Hutch, as well as a live recording titled “Fog->B20->A92->OMV->ST 2584->MUC->Dawn.” Of the EP, EbE404 states, “Our friends have helped create a wonderful new and darkly rewarding journey.” Inrush was released on May 6 of this year, following up on EbE404’s Tedium and Loss, released in October of 2020.

