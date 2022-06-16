



When Orgy first attained widespread recognition following the success of the band’s Candyass album in 1998, referring to their particular brand of industrialized nü-metal and darkly melodic rock as “deathpop,” the term has achieved something of a life of its own. With This is Deathpop, GIVE/TAKE has assembled 14 artists presenting their own unique interpretations of the elusive subgenre, also serving as a showcase of the label’s own adventurous spirit; due for release on June 24 with pre-orders available now via Bandcamp, This is Deathpop will be available digitally and as a limited edition CD.

Making their premiere here on ReGen Magazine are not one, but two selections from the This is Deathpop, the first of which being the closing track, “No Exit” by HVIRESS. Hailing from Brighton, U.K., the duo of Hana Piranha and Birdeatsbaby’s Mishkin Fitzgerald weave a distinctly danceable yet grimly atmospheric web of sound driven by a shared penchant for occult themes.







The second track, “I Am Your Blood” comes from DEATHDANCE, the collaborative project of Bijou Noir’s Augustus Watkins and KPT, with the track also serving as the first taste of the band’s next release. AS the band has been referred to as “the spiritual offspring of Nine Inch Nails,” the band has already garnered considerable acclaim over the course of several releases to become one of GIVE/TAKE’s most revered acts.







In addition to these two tracks, This is Deathpop also features a remix of Silver Walks’ “In Consequence” created by legendar producer Rhys Fulber; the original track, which features the vocals of Cubanate’s Marc Heal, can be found on the band’s Various Positions album, released on June 10 via Distortion Productions. Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead also appears with the exclusive track “No Dead Horses,” with the compilation also featuring selections by Vukovar, DB Armitage, Hatif, Wendy Rae Fowler, and Bijou Noir. This is Deathpop was mastered by DEATHDANCE, with Augustus Watkins also providing the sequencing. GIVE/TAKE also states, “Yes, we asked Orgy to participate. Jay’s dad said he couldn’t.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)