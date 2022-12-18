



ReGen Magazine is pleased to present an exclusive stream of Something Unforgivable, the latest release from electro/industrial act Dissonance. The album sees founder/vocalist Cat Hall once again taking the band into a more aggressive sound – diverse in its stylistic approach, direct in its abrasive textures, while maintaining a decidedly melodic and atmospheric edge, with Hall working primarily with James Reyna (Melodywhore). Featuring eight original tracks, and four additional remixes, Something Unforgivable was created over the course of more than a year, with Hall calling it a magical process that “incorporates all the emotion you’ve come to expect,” Released today, December 18, via Bandcamp, the album also includes regular Dissonance collaborators Glenn Kirchner, Jon Von Herrmann, and Rath Campbell, along with newcomers Mike Nolen and Craig Drabik; additionally, Martin King (Dogtablet) provides additional vocals on “Catastrophic.” Something Unforgivable marks the fourth full-length album from Dissonance and the first from the band since 2017’s Void after a series of singles and shorter EPs.





Dissonance/Cat Hall

Melodywhore

Hakatak International

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)