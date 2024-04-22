



The duo of Samantha Stephenson and Scott Helland – best known as Frenchy and the Punk – has been skirting the New York City post-punk music scene for nearly two decades, with the forthcoming Midnight Garden marking the band’s eighth studio effort. From that album comes the “Hypnotized” single and its accompanying music video, making their premiere here on ReGen Magazine ; due for release on April 25 via Bandcamp, Apple Music, and Spotify, “Hypnotized” originated, as Helland explains, from a bass line that he played on an electro/acoustic hybrid guitar through various effects pedals, resulting in a singular groove and sound upon which Stephenson crafted her lyrics and vocal melodies. Stephenson includes that the song dates back to 2017 when the pair were in an Atlantic City hotel, whose 1930s arto-deco style created an eerie presence that was later expounded on years later after attending an exhibit by photographer and mixed media artist Alice Teeple. “I was very drawn to a book she had created with photographs and French text that she told me was inspired by the French Hypnotist Jean-Martin Charcot and I ended up falling down the Charcot rabbit hole,” Stephenson comments, “The theme of hypnosis is a double-edged sword – in one respect, it’s something that feels peaceful and sensual; in another, it feels unnerving in its ability to placate and overpower into subjugation.”











The “Hypnotized” single was written, recorded, and produced by Frenchy and the Punk at Split Rock Studio in New York, engineered by Jason Sarubbi, and mastered by Martin Bowes as The Cage Studios. The song follows up on the October 2023 release of the band’s cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Cities in Dust,” and offers the first taste of Midnight Garden, which is due to arrive on June 28 via EA Recordings in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. A Kickstarter campaign has been initiated for the album, concluding on April 30. Midnight Garden follows 2022’s Zen Ghost.

In addition, Frenchy and the Punk will be performing in North America and the U.K. throughout 2024; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the band’s website.









