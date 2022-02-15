



SINE – the electro/industrial band helmed by Austin-based artist Rona Rougeheart – has been making impressive strides in a few short years, with the February 11 release of the “Attack” single serving as a true landmark in the project’s history. As part of the eMERGENCY hEARTS imprint’s Producer Remix Series, “Attack” is presented in grand fashion, remixed by legendary producer and dub pioneer Adrian Sherwood; “Never in a million years did I ever think I would see the name ‘SINE’ next to the name ‘Adrian Sherwood,'” Rougeheart explains as she expresses her gratitude to both Sherwood and the label for the remix coming to fruition. Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the music video, whose swirling psychedelic imagery serves as a visual accompaniment for Sherwood’s hypnotic treatments – whimsical wafts of horns, piano, strings, and ominous bass and vocal manipulations.







The Adrian Sherwood ReMix of “Attack” is available digitally via Bandcamp, with Rougeheart hinting, “Who knows… there may be more in the future.” As well, eMERGENCY hEARTS founder Scott Crow goes on to say, “It has been an amazing journey to collaborate on this series with visionary artists who have created audio disruptions and interpretations of other great artists’ sounds.” To date, the label has released remixes of SINE created by the likes of Meat Beat Manifesto, Mark Pistel, Black Sugar Transmission, and Dethmarch, Desire, Denial, and Paramania album.







Other artist remix collaborations released by eMERGENCY hEARTS include the likes of Dead Voices on Air, Clan of Xymox, Lesson Seven, Front 242, Dissonance, Mark Stewart, Consolidated, and the late Lee “Scratch” Perry.

SINE

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Adrian Sherwood

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

eMERGENCY hEARTS

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

On-U Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)