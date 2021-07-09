



Celebrated as one of the most innovative producers in the annals of modern music, Adrian Sherwood has created a remix for the activist industrial/dance act Consolidated, making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . Commissioned by Austin, TX-based imprint eMERGENCY hEARTS as part of a remix series to follow up on the band’s We’re Already There album, Sherwood presents a remix of “Who Controls the Past” that follows in the dub style he has cultivated since the early ’80s. The remix is the latest in a series that has included the likes of Blixaboy, R34L, Klack, and Lonesome Rider, with a new remix to follow every two weeks to lead up to Consolidated’s scheduled appearance at this year’s ColdWaves IX in Chicago.







In addition to his remix for Consolidated, Sherwood is also collaborating with eMERGENCY hEARTS to remix various other artists on the label’s roster; among these artists will be Mark Stewart, LeSSON SeVEN, Nun Gun, Audio Assault, Internatoinal Thief Thief, Consolidated, Cabaret Voltaire front man Stephen Mallinder, and label founder Scott Crow, as well as SINE, and Meat Beat Manifesto. The label will be releasing one track each month during 2021-2022, with plans to compile the series for two 12-inch vinyl compilations, which will include remixes and dub versions. As well, eMERGENCY hEARTS is also tapped to release a companion remix EP to Denise Sherwood’s This Road debut, released in October 2020 on her father’s On-U Sound imprint.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)