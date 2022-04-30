



With the band’s fifth album steadily approaching its release, Richmond noise and experimental rock act Dumb Waiter has revealed the third single, “Joy in a Walk-In Freezer,” which makes its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . Drawing influence from experiences working retail and the debilitating attitudes of both customers and employers, the band states that “It’s important to find a means to escape.” Bassist Keith Paul further refers to the grocery store’s walk-in freezer as “my icy sanctuary from the noise of the day – the perfect frozen wasteland to cool off and let out a cathartic scream or two that no one will hear besides your co-worker who is eagerly waiting for their chance to do the same.”







“Joy in a Walk-In Freezer” is the third single from the forthcoming Gauche Gists album, following “Eavesdropping on a Crisis” and “Descending the Same Broken Ladder.” Of Dumb Waiter’s methods of sonic chaos on the record, blending melody and dissonance, guitarist and founding member Nick Crider explains, “in that dissonance is a hidden harmony,” and that “the experience of the listener mirrors that of the conscious being inundated with all of these elements.” Recorded by Kevin Bernsten (Full of Hell, Noisem, Pig Destroyer) at Developing Nations in Baltimore, with assistance from engineer Matt Redenbo (Black Lung, Eyelet), and mastered by James Plotkin (Sunn O))), Isis), Gauche Gists will be released on June 24 via Ossein Records in digital, cassette, and vinyl formats. Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)