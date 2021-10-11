



ReGen Magazine is happy to present the exclusive premiere of “Video Wasteland,” the new music video from Seattle-based horror-themed electro duo Dracula Party. Shot, directed, and edited by filmmaker Joseph Seuferling through his Psionic Broadcast production company, the song is taken from the album of the same name; named after a video rental service he’d frequented in his youth, which specialized in the kind of straight-to-video horror he’d read about in Fangoria , front man Byron C. Miller had worked with Seuferling previously on the director’s (In Here) I Am God short film, with the two striving to collaborate again. He goes on to say that upon presenting the filmmaker with the song, “he immediately had ideas of how to do this existential nightmare, and really bring home the kind of Videodrome meets all ’80s/’90s cult horror, vibe. I love what he’s created here!”







Dracula Party’s Video Wasteland was released on October 1 and available now on Bandcamp. In addition, the band has announced a performance on October 15 at Funhouse Seattle, sharing the stage with Cryptamnesia, Pill Brigade, and Nuda; tickets are available now via SeeTickets. A week later, on October 23, Dracula Party will appear at Xris Smack’s STIMULATE in New York City as a headliner for the 13th Annual Halloween Demon Ball; with tickets available through Tix.com, the event will also include performances by Abbey Death and Cut Like This.





Dracula Party/Byron C. Miller

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Psionic Broadcast

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)