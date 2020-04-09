



After debuting in July 2019 with The Devil Wears a Mask EP, and following up that Halloween with the “Better in Black” single, horror themed dark electro/industrial act Dracula Party returns with a new music video; making its exclusive premiere here on ReGen Magazine , the duo has covered “The Becoming” by Nine Inch Nails. Shot by Paul Morgan while the band was shooting “Trick or Treat,” the video for “The Becoming” was performed in one take, with vocalist/lyricist Byron C. Miller editing and adding the visual effects later during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a process which Miller refers to as “Timely!” ReGen stresses viewer discretion as the video includes a warning that it may potentially trigger seizures for those with photosensitive epilepsy – perhaps appropriately so, given the Nine Inch Nails video for “Came Back Haunted” in 2013 bore a similar warning. “The Becoming” was written by Trent Reznor and famously featured on the classic album The Downward Spiral; lyrically expressing the state of transformation from death to a non-human organism, the track was one of the album’s many examples of progressive influences with its odd and shifting time signatures.







The brainchild of Byron C. Miller (Ghosts in the Graveyard, God Module) and keyboardist/programmer Chris Longo (The Uncommitted), Dracula Party is currently working on a full-length debut album, titled The Video Wasteland. With a tentative release set for Fall 2020, the album furthers the band’s horror aesthetic as it draws inspiration from the made for video VHS craze of the ’80s and early ’90s.

Dracula Party/Byron C. Miller

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Nine Inch Nails

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)