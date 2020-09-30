



Marking the third consecutive non-album single for 2020, Dissonance released the “Ephemeral” maxi-single on September 28, with the visualizer clip for the track’s Vice Mix making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . The track presents the remixing skills of Glenn Kirchner (Zurückspulen) as he creates a pulsating neon-lit synthwave rendition of the song, written by Cat Hall with Justin Burning; the two versions complement each other as Kirchner transforms the meditative and chilled out ambience of the original track into the more upbeat version presented in the appropriately titled Vice Mix. Of the track’s themes, Hall explains, “Many of us have experienced loss and grief. There is nothing for the pain except to feel it. We are more fragile and fleeting than we realize. We are ephemeral, as are the flowers of summer- here for a season and gone.”







Mastered by Hakatak International’s Paul Robb, the “Ephemeral” maxi-single features eight distinct versions of the title track, with Kirchner’s remix leading the charge. Also appearing on the EP are regular Dissonance collaborators Federico Balducci, Eric D. Smith, Bryce Kain, along with Tim Heireth and SINthetik Messiah’s Bug Gigabyte. “Ephemeral” follows the “Trials” single released in August, and the “Precipice” single in June.





Dissonance/Cat Hall

Hakatak International

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)