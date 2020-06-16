



As the June 29 release of the Precipice single approaches, ReGen Magazine is privileged to have the opportunity to premiere the new visualizer clip for the Joe Haze remix of the title track. Written by vocalist and founder Cat Hall with Justin Burning, the track addresses the emotional pain Hall felt during her recovery from cervical cancer; with the diagnosis came the understanding that she could not have children, which she states left her “devastated” and “angry,” and that “‘Precipice’ is me addressing this loss and the cause of it.”







Joe Haze’s NH remix of “Precipice” is the first of seven tracks on the maxi-single, now available as a preview stream on Bandcamp. Other remixes on the EP include the likes of Adrian Halo (Machines with Human Skin), Glenn Kirchner, Tony Greene (Except Europa), and Tommy T. Raspiardi (Diverje); also included is Junior Kain’s remix of “MOL,” a cover of Propaganda’s “Murder of Love,” which was featured on the Ascent EP released in April 2019. The Precipice maxi-single will also be available on all other digital outlets, including Amazon, Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify.





