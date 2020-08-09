



Cat Hall remains on a prodigious pace of productivity as she continues to release new material under the banner of Dissonance, with the August 5 release of Trials being her latest single. Written with regular associate Justin Burning, the song relates Hall’s feelings of hurt and helplessness at being unable to alleviate a loved one’s pain; “It was torture for me to know he was angry and hurting,” Hall explains, “and I was helpless to do anything about it. I wrote this song for him.” The single features an additional five remixes of “Trials” created by Dissonance cohorts Chrys Anthem Wozniak, Federico Balducci, Eric D. Smith, and Glenn Kirchner, with ReGen Magazine happily presenting the new visualizer clip for Burning’s Origin mix.







The EP also includes the B-side track “Incessantly Falling,” written by Hall with Eric D. Smith. Trials marks the second EP single from Dissonance this year, following the late June release of Precipice. Justing Burning had previously collaborated with Hall on the 2017 Void album, which signified the return of Dissonance after a hiatus of 17 years. Additionally, plans are in place for a third Dissonance single to appear in 2020, titled Ephemeral; Hall also recently appeared on the track “Languish” on the Split Damage EP from industrial act SINthetik Messiah, released in April.

Dissonance/Cat Hall

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)