



Few bands can lay claim to such a creative renaissance as Dissonance can since founder/vocalist Cat Hall revived the project in 2015; since then, she has not only steadily released new music with a regular contingent of skilled collaborators, but has attained recognition for her formidable vocal talents, working with the likes of GoFight, Dogtablet, Sapphira Vee, and SINthetik Messiah. Now, ReGen Magazine is thrilled to premiere the first release from Dissonance in 2022, the “Slowburn” single, appearing here in its Smoke and Mirrors mix. As with the 2021 Damage – 1st & 2nd Assault EPs, “Slowburn” sees Hall working with Melodywhore’s James Reyna, with the participation of Rath Campbell and Roberto Soave, the grim and cold piano flourishes augmenting a haunted ambient milieu of throbbing bass, organic beats, and trickling synths; as ever, the songs is topped off by Hall’s harmonies reflecting the passion of the song’s themes. Speaking on those themes, Hall explains that “‘Slowburn’ is a song about passion,” referring specifically to her depth of love and enthusiasm for such things as art, music, science, friends, and family. As well, she acknowledges “the painful realization that despite my intense feeling, actions, and orchestrations, these things, places, people, and processes come to an end. I come to an end. My passions die with me. Ashes to ashes all the same.”







Along with the Smoke and Mirrors mix, the Slowburn maxi-single will also feature six additional remixes created by regular Dissonance collaborators like Glenn Kirchner, Steven OLaf, Jon Von Hermann, Tim Heireth, Ralf Henrich, and Joe Haze. With mastering and co-production by Paul Robb, the Slowburn maxi-single was released today, January 21, on Bandcamp via Hakatak International, with the full release on all other major platforms appearing on January 23.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)