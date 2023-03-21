



It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard from Die Robot, but the Portland electro/punk act is coming back strong with this latest single, “Died on a Friday.” Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , the song marks the third offering from the band’s long-awaited album, titled Fanatics, due to arrive later this year; written by Vince Christian and Barbie Saint, and recorded and mastered with Johnathan Case at RMLfx Studios, the song is the most indicative yet of the new album’s sound as Die Robot has spent the last year performing live and recording with new drummer Sean Learn. Like many of the band’s past videos, “Died on a Friday” presents a stimulating audiovisual presentation that showcases Die Robot’s dynamic and kinetic onstage presence, intermingled with horror and anime imagery.







“Died on a Friday” is available now via Bandcamp, along with the preceding “Fanatic” and “Talk City” singles, the latter two to appear on the forthcoming Fanatic in newly recorded versions. The album will also feature Die Robot’s covers of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and “Lucretia My Reflection” by The Sisters of Mercy. Additionally, the band will be performing a series of live dates this Spring, along with a high profile appearance at the VampireFreaks ‘s Dark Force Festival taking place in Parsippany, NJ from March 31 to April 2. A full listing of live dates can be found on Die Robot’s website.

Die Robot

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Dark Force Fest

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

VampireFreaks

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)