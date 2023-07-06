



Derision Cult concluded 2022 with the release of the first part of the Mercenary Notes cycle, revealing the fruits of Dave McAnally’s collaboration with Glitch Mode Recordings impresario Sean Payne and taking the industrial/metal act into a more refined yet equally aggressive territory. Now, to foreshadow the second part is a new remix companion, showcasing 16 reinterpretations of the EP’s songs, “dissected, repurposed, and reanimated with a cacophony of amplified cybernetic resonance.” Released on December 2, Mercenary Notes Pt. 1 featured contributions from Chris Connelly (Pigface, Cocksure) and Reeves Gabrels (The Cure, David Bowie), with McAnally stating that the buzz surrounding the EP was “incredible,” and that the remixes offer “an exhilarating ride!” Mastered by John Norton and due to arrive on October 3, The Mercenary Mixes is now available to pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp. The opening remix of “Year Hope Failed” created by Assemblage 23 marks the first taste of what the album has in store, the lyric video for the track making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine .







Also lending their skills to the album are GoFight, STeven OLaf, Stabbing Westward, Slighter, Caustic, Stoneburner, MOЯIS BLAK, ACTORS, SPANKTHENUN, Martin Atkins, Bellhead, and The Joy Thieves. and Leæther Strip; remixes by Cyanotic and Justin K. Broadrick that appeared on Mercenary Notes Pt. 1 are also included, as well as the Glitch Mode Breaks mix of “Bastards of the World” that originally appeared on the This Is Glitch Mode label compilation released in September of 2022.

Mercenary Notes Pt. 2 is currently in the works with plans for a 2024 release; furthermore, Derision Cult has hinted at additional live shows, including a Spring 2024 tour to foreshadow the new EP.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)