



Over a year since the single first hinted at what the Knoxville-based industrial/rock band had brewing, Deconbrio has unveiled the music video for “Vanity.” Making its premiere here on ReGen , directed and edited by founder and front man Danny Rendo, the video was shot in 2020 during the lockdowns using iPhones, coordinated and directed through Google Drive and video chat; featuring model Val Ravn, who appears on the cover for the single, Rendo explains that the video was intended for an earlier release in 2020, but was delayed due to the unforeseen circumstances of the last year. The premiere for “Vanity” thus coincides with today’s release of the Conceal Couture album, making today a double-hitter for Deconbrio.











A concept record with themes reflecting the seven deadly sins and the darker side of human behavior, Conceal Couture marks the first full-length album of new and original material from Deconbrio since the 2016 release of Hail to the Liar’s Throne; 2018 saw the release of a deluxe edition of that album, as well as a tenth anniversary edition of the group’s 2008 Obsessions of a False Idol debut. Since then, the band has released three cover singles, the Vox Amissa demos collection, “Vanity,” and the standalone “Desire” single. Mastered by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack), Conceal Couture was written, arranged, and performed by Rendo, with additional synths and bass by Kevin Humler.





Deconbrio

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)