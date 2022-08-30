



ReGen Magazine is pleased to present the latest music video from experimental post-punk artist Heather Galipo under her moniker of CrowJane for her track “Salty Breeze.” Directed and edited by Alexander Harrison Jacobs, the video draws heavily from the artist’s background in horror effects makeup, the visuals blending a disconcerting and surreal narrative, complete with underwater footage from Brendon O’Neal, and a dreamily haunted performance by Danny Grozdich as the “man in the mask.” CrowJane’s ghostly yet entrancing vocals hover atop a thunderous percussive backdrop to further enhance the outsider ambience of the video, remixed from its original form that appears on her 2020 Mater Dolorosa debut album.







“Salty Breeze” is the latest in CrowJane’s remix series, following “The Pharmacy,” also featured in its original form on Mater Dolorosa, all serving to expand on her blend of dark alternative, punk, and gothic tones with personal lyrics to delve deep into her life experiences. Produced by Paul Roessler (Nina Hagen, Deadbeats, Screamers), the album was released via Kitten Robot Records on September 15, 2020, and can be purchased through Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





CrowJane

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Kitten Robot Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

Paul Roessler

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)