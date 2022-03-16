



The release of the 25th anniversary edition of Circle of Dust marked the conclusion of a long odyssey for musician/producer Klayton as he finally released his definitive version of the 1995 album. Now, ReGen Magazine is thrilled to premiere this remix of the album track “Nothing Sacred” created by Dutch drum & bass producer Kaixo one day ahead of the release of Circle of Dust (Remixed); fresh off his remixes for Klayton’s Celldweller and Scandroid, as well as electro/punk act Rabbit Junk, Kaixo alters the darkly somber and processional atmosphere of the original track, replacing it with a vicious and almost cinematic dynamism, filled with warbling guitars and electronics, gritty breakbeats, and harmonious vocal manipulations.







Circle of Dust (Remixed) is due for release on March 17 via FiXT with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp; the album showcases remixes of tracks from Circle of Dust (25th Anniversary Edition) created by Inexedra, iVardensphere, Rabbit Junk, Cyanotic, The Anix, Fury Weekend, Void Chapter, Alex Yarmak, Animattronic, and more, along with instrumental mixes. Circle of Dust (25th Anniversary Edition) was released on October 1, 2021, and can be purchased/streamed via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)