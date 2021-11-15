



ReGen Magazine is thrilled to premiere “Wolves ov Hades,” the third single from Evangelium Haeresis, the new full-length record from cult industrial/metal act Carrion. Written by founder and front man Hide Tepes, he refers to the song as a lyrical “celebration of despair,” explaining that “We’re not perfect, the world is ugly, and sometimes there is nothing we can do about these things; unless we accept them it’ll drive us insane.” Stemming from a combination of piano and acoustic guitar melodies, and then drawn out with synths and effects, Tepes goes on to say that the recording process for “Wolves ov Hades” was one of the most difficult on Evangelium Haeresis, particularly with regards to his vocal approach – 50 takes of clean singing instead of his signature distorted screaming – calling it “one manifestation of my endless battle with stagnation.” Carrion guitarist Joe Crow also contributes to the song, adding a small but crucial touch that completes the overall atmosphere of “Wolves ov Hades.”







Evangelium Haeresis marks the third full-length album from Carrion, and the first album of new material from the band since signing with Brutal Resonance Records; previously, the imprint had issued a revised edition of the preceding record, Testament ov the Exiled. “Wolves ov Hades” follows the “Revenant” and “Shatter the Seals” singles, with Evangelium Haeresis due for release on November 26 in digital and CD formats, available to pre-order now via Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)