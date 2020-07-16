



September 2019 marked the release of the fourth full-length studio album from Carrion, titled Iconoclasm, followed by the digital singles “Through the Eyes of Flies” in October 2019 and most recently “Maneater” on July 6. Now, the Norwegian industrial group unveils a new single and video, making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine – “The Blood Ov Saints.” Driven by modular synths and a grimly apocalyptic outlook, Carrion founder and front man Hide Beliya’al states that the song “offers an alternative path to salvation, albeit a darker one, where one might have to consider the possibility of Salvation only being attained by turning your back to it all, opposing all logic and natural instincts.” He further explains that although there were initially no plans to release new material under the moniker of Carrion, “It seemed appropriate in a morbid sense to resurface in the midst of plagues, fires, and riots… this is partly what I’ve written about in my lyrics for years. Prophecies perhaps?”







Outside of Carrion, Beliya’al has spent 2020 releasing material from his side project From The Mouth Öv Belial, whose focus on modular synths led to the composition of several songs he feels represent the current direction for Carrion. Although he says a follow-up album to Iconoclasm is unlikely at this time, “there is a good chance at least an EP can come from the current sessions.”

Carrion

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

From The Mouth Öv Belial

Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)