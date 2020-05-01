



Having first made a splash in late March with the debut single “This Is Not a Band,” the Los Angeles based French electro/punk act Carré now follows up with a new single and music video, titled “Urgency.” Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , the track further solidifies the trio’s blend of organic and synthetic instrumental textures, wrought with themes of deep introspection and challenging perceptions of the reality; adorning the song’s intro are samples of ethnobotanist, author, and mystic Terence McKenna speaking about his own experiences with DMT, the trancelike techno beats adding to a surreal and psychdedelic atmosphere.







Shot, directed, and edited by Patrick Fogarty, the video for “Urgency” expands on the visuals Carré first presented in a teaser for the track last year. Following the architecture of the lyrics and the electronics, Fogarty completed the video while in confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic to create a “visual odyssey embracing the abstract concept of the recording.”

Formed in 2019 by Julien Boyé, Jules de Gasperis, and Keveen Baudouin, Carré has built its sound around the principles of rhythm and motion, with each member emphasizing aspects of the organic, the electronic, and the psychedelic. The forthcoming self-titled EP is due for release via Nomad Eel Records later this spring, to be followed by a series of live performances “once the world is ready for it.”

Carré

Nomad Eel Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)