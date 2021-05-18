



May 7 saw the release of Army the Muscle Mech / Geisha, the split EP featuring EBM act Chrome Corpse and industrial/metal band Decent News, now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp via Brutal Resonance Records. With a limited cassette edition of the EP due to appear in June, a visualizer clip for the opening track by Chrome Corpse now makes its premiere here on ReGen Magazine ; the Repuliverized rendition of “Cortex Pulverizer” showcases the classic metallic dance grooves, steely synth bass lines, and aggressive and in-your-face vocals of the band’s EBM style, with an alternative Neuro-smashing club version of the track also appearing as a bonus track on digital editions of the EP.











Along with “Cortex Pulverizer (Repulverized),” the Army the Muscle Mech / Geisha features a remix of “Dance or Die” from Chrome Corpse’s 2020 Helmet Mounted Display EP created by former High Functioning Flesh member Physical Wash, and a Franzosische Amerikanische Freundschaft version (in a loving nod to EBM legends DAF – Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft) of “Kampf Schweiss Stahl.” Decent News presents two new tracks in the form of “I’m Slipping Away” and “Death Row,” the latter track also present in a remixed version by Carrion’s Hide Tepes under his From the Mouth Öv Belial moniker; industrial project Null Cell also remixes “I’m Slipping Away” and Chrome Corpse’s “Megatank.” Limited to 50 copies, the dark pink cassette editions of Army the Muscle Mech / Geisha also contain alternate artwork, and a decorated four-panel J-card. The EP is dedicated to the memory of DAF front man Gabriel “Gabi” Delgado-López, who passed away in March of 2020 at the age of 61.





Chrome Corpse

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Decent News

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Physical Wash

Facebook, Bandcamp

Null Cell

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Carrion/From the Mouth Öv Belial

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp (Carrion), Bandcamp (From the Mouth Öv Belial), YouTube

Brutal Resonance /Brutal Resonance Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)