



May 22 marked the release of World On Fire, the first new album from electro/industrial/rock act Blue Eyed Christ in six years; written, produced, mixed, and mastered by John D. Norten, the album’s themes revolved around the social and political zeitgeist, with the artist referring to the title track as “an apocalyptic anthem hiding in an up-tempo club sing-along.” Now making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the music video for “World On Fire,” as visualized by director neiL kuLL. Stating that he was struck by the various interpretations one could assign to the lyrics, kuLL sought to create a representation of the history of “civilized” culture through the use of antique films and iamges sourced from public media. Pointing to the examples of cell phone cameras, social media, internet spambots, and the resultant spread of misinformation, kuLL goes on to explain, “Humanity’s failure to recognize how easily susceptible we are to any suggestion presented through various media technology has begun to turn our society into an infinite hall of mirrors.”







Appearing on “World On Fire” are the legendary EN ESCH (Pigface, ex-KMFDM, Slick Idiot) and DJ and former Lords of Acid vocalist Mea Fisher. Of their collaboration, Norten comments, “It was great having Mea and EN ESCH involved! It makes the chorus like an industrial choir – Mea takes the high parts, I’m the tenor, and ESCH is the baritone.” Fisher and EN ESCH have reporetedly been working on a collaborative effort of their own, with Norten confirming that he is providing some mixing and production for the duo.

World On Fire was released on May 22 via Distortion Productions; the album is now available in CD and digital formats via Bandcamp.





Blue Eyed Christ

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

EN ESCH

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Mea Fisher

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

neiL kuLL

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)