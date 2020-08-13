



Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the new visualizer clip for “Enter the Animal,” the latest single from London, U.K. electro/industrial act Biomechanimal. A tried and true staple of the band’s live shows over the past five years, the band refers to “Enter the Animal” as “our party song,” a virulent helping of scorching synth leads, thursting beats, and guttural in-your-face vocals offset by malevolent samples and steely ethnic textures, making for an anthemic track mixed and mastered by X-Fusion Music Production. Due for release on August 14 via Hybrid Blak Records on Bandcamp, the “Enter the Animal” single also features remixes by fellow hard electro practitioners Sirius and C-Lekktor.







After first appearing in 2013 with the Renegade 2.0 EP and its remix companion, Biomechanimal made waves with the self-titled full-length album in 2015. From there, the band went on to share the stage with the likes of Covenant, Hanzel und Gretyl, Funker Vogt, Ayria, The Birthday Massacre, Grendel, and more, becoming one of London’s aggrotech mainstays. “Enter the Animal” marks the third new single from Biomechanimal in 2020, following the February release of “Waves” and “Haksal (학살)” in May; the band also this year released a split/collaborative remix for “Devil’s At Your Door” by SWARM x TINYKV.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)