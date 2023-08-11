



With today marking the release of the band’s new album, ReGen Magazine is happy to premiere the latest music video from Bestial Mouths for the title track “Road of Thousand Tears.” Directed by Katarina Sjöstrand, vocalist Lynette Cerezo explains that work on the video began before the song was actually finished, “because I had it in my soul and knew the vision.” Utilizing a combination of found objects, clothing, and locations, as well as chainmail created by It Is Known, Cerezo goes on to say that the desired effect was akin to how one replays memories in one’s mind – “dramatic and cinematic” – like a silent movie. “It’s also a play on past lives lived over and over and over, so you don’t know exactly what time period we are in,” its surreal visuals inspired by a combination of Alice in Wonderland , the historical Trail of Tears, and Dadaism; “if you look closely there is a ladder to nowhere, a steering wheel without a car, and a play on time with clocks.”







“Road of Thousand Tears” marks the third single from R.O.T.T. (inmyskin) after “I Am the Spell” and “Slitskin,” with the album released today, August 11, via Negative Gain Productions. Mastered by Greg Reely and produced and mixed by Rhys Fulber, who also provided string arrangements, additional keyboards, and programming, the album is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp.







In addition, Bestial Mouths will be embarking on a North American tour from October 26 to November 10, with several festival stops along the way – among them will be the NGP Presents: Destination showcase, A Murder of Crows Festival in New York City, Sanctum Fest in Chicago, and Dracula’s Ball in Philadelphia. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Bestial Mouths website.

Bestial Mouths

Negative Gain Productions

Rhys Fulber

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)