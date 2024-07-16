



With less than a week to go before the dark alternative outfit releases a new album, Beauty in Chaos has unveiled a new single and music video for “Holy Ground.” Featuring the vocals and lyrics of Patrik Mata (Kommunity FK), the song veers away from the gothic shoegazing of the band’s more recent material in favor of a more energetic darkwave sound, which Beauty in Chaos founder and curator Michael Ciravolo says, “faithfully captures the sights and sounds of the great mid ‘80s darkwave scene that revolved around Los Angeles’ famed Scream club.” Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , the video for “Holy Ground” sees Beauty in Chaos once again working with Industrialism Films under the direction of Vicente Cordero, with cinematography by Fernando Cordero, editing by Ryan Conlon, and lighting by Skum Love. Of its lyrical themes, Mata draws from the myth of the Fallen Angel, the song following a supernatural being “transfixed, curious, and seduced by the women and Earthly pleasures and mysteries found,” and ultimately succumbing to decadence and lamenting how the planet was once a paradise.







“Holy Ground” will be featured on the forthcoming Dancing with Angels, which follows up on 2022’s Behind the Veil. Produced by Michael Rozon, the album presents what Ciravolo refers to as a “sonic regression,” combining the stylistic elements of all of the band’s previous releases, “definitely going a bit backwards to take a few steps forward!” Previous singles from the album include “Diving For Pearls” with Wayne and Cinthya Hussey (The Mission), and “Kiss Me (Goodbye)” with Julian Shah-Tayler (The Singularity); other featured vocalists include Kat Leon (Holy Wars), Leo Luganskiy (Strangelove), Cynthia Isabella (Honeypot), William and Sarah Rose Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate), and Ashton Nyte (The Awakening). Due for release on July 22 via 33.3 Music Collective, pre-orders for Dancing with Angels in CD and vinyl formats are available now via the Beauty in Chaos webstore, while digital copies will be available via Bandcamp.

Patrik Mata is also a member of Kult Children ov the Damned with bassist/composer Dave Roberts (Sex gang Children), the pair having released The Black and White Album on July 1 via GDM Records, available now on Amazon and Spotify.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)