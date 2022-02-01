



She has conquered New York City as one of the underground goth and fetish scene’s most prominent latex and burlseque performers, which led to her inclusion to the ranks of Lords of Acid. Now, she has her sights set on conquering the world of music as ReGen Magazine is thrilled to premiere the second single from Ashley Bad, titled “The Gun.” Following her “Deadly” debut last November, the new track sees her presenting a sultry and slithery brand of electro/industrial, her breathy vocal melodies evoking a sensual yet lethal tonality aided by the grimy guitars of co-writer/co-producer Mark Gemini Thwaite (MGT, The Mission, Peter Murphy). “Ashley had this great intro and verse arrangement she had composed on her Maschine controller and had an idea for a great vocal,” Thwaite explains, calling it a great experience to work with Bad; Thwaite continues, “I came up with the chord sequence for the chorus and ‘The Gun’ was born,” with Bad expressing great excitement to “be able to share my vision with everyone.”







That vision is supplemented by the atmospheric music video directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films and shot at Media City Studios in Los Angeles. “He really captured the retro-futuristic and dystopian atmosphere I was looking for,” Bad explains, citing the influence of Blade Runner and other cinematic tech noirs. Additionally, the video features an all-star band lineup that sees Bad backed by Thwaite on guitar, Matthew Setzer (Skinny Puppy, Psyclon Nine, KANGA) on keyboards, and drummer Jon Siren (IAMX, Front Line Assembly, SKOLD), with Bad commenting that “It was such a blast to perform the song with friends.” “The Gun” single also features a B-side Pistol remix created by Thwaite. Bad is also scheduled to perform live at the Dallas Fetish Ball taking place on February 18-19 at the House of Blues, as well as Phantasmagoria on February 26 at Redwood in Los Angeles, and at The Circle in Huntington Beach on March 12 for Nachturnal. A full listing of live dates and details can be found on Ashley Bad’s website.

Ashley Bad

Cleopatra Records

MGT

Industrialism Films

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)