



Ashley Bad has spent several years at the forefront of the New York City underground goth and fetish scene as a prominent latex performer, a distinction that made her a perfect addition as a burlesquer to the electrosexual sensation Lords of Acid. Now based in Los Angeles, she is channeling her powers into a new solo project, with “Deadly” marking her first single release via Cleopatra Records; with a lyrical ambience inspired by film noir, and a dose of attitude that stems from the artist’s experiences performing with cult glam/punk band The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, the song showcases Ashley Bad’s sultry and sharpened brand of darkly enticing electro. “For years I wrote and programmed music on my Maschine controller and keyboard,” she explains, “and when the world shut down, it felt utterly dystopian, and brought out some of my most romantic and gravest experiences in these dark cities in the form of music.”







With its equally stunning music video – directed by Ashley Bad and edited by Justin Symbol (The God Bombs) – making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , “Deadly” depicts Ashley Bad as a latex-clad rendition of the classic Hollywood femme fatale in the tradition of The Maltese Falcon, The Lady From Shanghai, Sorry, Wrong Number, and of course, Kiss Me Deadly. The song also features guitar and additional production from renowned guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite (MGT, The Mission, Gary Numan, Peter Murphy), while the single contains as a special bouns a B-side remix by Travis Bacon (SVART, Contracult Collective). “Deadly” is now available for stream/download, with 2022 promising more music from Ashley Bad.

In addition, she will be performing at the Dallas Fetish Ball on February 19, subsequently joining Lords of Acid on a U.S. tour in March/April of 2022; tour dates and additional info can be found on the band’s websites.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)