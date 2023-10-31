



At the start of this month, it was reported that Annihilvs Power Electronix would be releasing a new Theologian album and a new NUSP EP; today, Halloween sees the arrival of these releases, each also accompanied by a corresponding music video, making their premieres here on ReGen Magazine .

Following up on the מִלחָמָה (WAR) EP released in September is the Celebrity Victims single from NUSP, Theologian’s collaborative project with Nicole Palmer (Telladictorian, ex-Prometheus Burning). The “digital 7-inch” features the Mach Slvt remix of the title track by electronic composer X7INCEN7X, with the B-side track of “Gang Bang Part 1” receiving the accompanying video; utilizing footage from the 1977 horror film Death Game, the construction of the video and the music fed into each other, produced in tandem from the ground up, and featuring a cliffhanger ending that will be resolved in a future video for “Gang Bang Part 2.” That track will be on NUSP’s forthcoming 2024 full-length album, with Bartow and Palmer collaborating further with X7INCEN7X on remixes from the preceding EP and a bevy of new tracks.

From Theologian’s Contrapasso VNVS comes the video for “Of Storm and Counterstorm,” which showcases footage shot earlier this year by longtime partner and collaborator Gretchen Heinel (Fragile Body) with photographer, model, and artist Rant Casey. In the video, Casey portrays a nomadic traveler seeking to cleanse themself of past pain in the waters of Lethe, the mythical river of forgetfulness, offering a visual extension of the album’s themes relating to the journey through hell depicted in The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri. The track was created in collaboration with Lament Cityscape’s Mike McClatchey, serving as the penultimate track on Contrapasso VNVS; the album also features guest appearances by Derek Rush (Chthonic Streams, Dream into Dust), Raab Codec and Elizabeth Virosa (Snowbeasts), and Federico Zanatta and Chiara Lee (Father Murphy), with the album photography by Heinel.







Theologian’s Contrapasso VNVS and NUSP’s Celebrity Victims are now available via the Annihilvs Power Electronix Bandcamp. NUSP’s “Gang Bang Part 1” and Theologian’s “Of Storm and Counterstorm” are presented back-to-back in a single video.

ReGen Magazine wishes you all a very Happy Halloween and a Blessed Samhain!









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)