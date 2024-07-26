



ReGen Magazine is pleased to present this special premiere from The Dark Channel of Fragments, the new album from Italian dark ambient outfit A Thousand Reasons. “At the beginning of 2024, I started working on new songs,” explains Simone “Zimon” Sut, stating that he decided to compile a series of collaborative tracks with selections from the first two albums; from 2021’s Regeneration are “Dark Fate” and “Cosmic Void,” while “Genesis [Reborn]” and “Evolutionary [Embryonic]” stem from 2022’s Tales From the Unknown – the latter track is featured in a new form, what A Thousand Reasons refers to as “the real evolution of the song,” featuring guitarist Robert Ritchiesse (Robert Ritchiesse Trio/Quartet, Massive Audio Nerve) and vocalist Thesz Andersson, with mixing and mastering duties taken on by Alex (X-Gene). “Like Leaves From the Sky” was originally written for the 2022 album God’s Doubt by international gothic metal band GOOT, for which Zimon is the bassist, while the opening “Dark Fate Prediction” was recorded in collaboration with Russian experimental drone act Defektoscope for the Cult.







Fragments is the third full-length release from A Thousand Reasons, due to be released digitally on July 27 via Machine Tribe Recordings, with a CD edition to arrive at a later time. Pre-orders are available now on Bandacamp. Having previously served in such bands as Overunit Machine and Revoltons, Zimon founded A Thousand Reasons in 2009 after he’d departed from Scarecrown, releasing the Strength and Fight EP in 2010 with a more hardcore industrial/metal sound. Zimon then initiated a hiatus from 2012 to 2017, working on what would become the dark ambient sound of A Thousand Reasons in the midst of the pandemic, taking inspiration from horror and sci-fi books and cinema.

