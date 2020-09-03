



Industrial, electro, EBM, synthwave, post-punk, goth, and all points in between – all have been featured in ReGen Magazine emphasizing the immense musical and artistic creativity of the underground music. With venues closed, shows cancelled, and the whole world fighting against the suffocating grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer of 2020 has been one of the darkest in modern times. Such darkness often provides a wellspring of inspiration… so much that we simply could not keep things relegated to a single playlist. Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, the “Summer 2020 Showcase” features 50 tracks across two sequences – the “Right” side focuses primarily on the more melodic, moodier sounds of System Syn, Empathy Test, Clan of Xymox, the Machine in the Garden, Dissonance, and Bootblacks; the “Left” side gives us the heavier, more corrosive industrial sounds of <PIG>, Filter, Ho99o9, Circle of Dust, Blue Eyed Christ, and BILE.

“Left” Track list:

ESA (feat. Caitlin Corlyx) – “Eat Their Young” Matte Blvck – “Bare” <PIG> – “Sex & Death” Processor – “Kidding” BILE – “Children of the Gun” Pro Patria – “Razorblade” Cabaret Voltaire – “Vasto” Filter – “Thoughts and Prayers” Rein – “BodyHammer” System 6 – “Transgression” [Ryan Schlotterbeck Remix] HEALTH & Full of Hell – “Full of Health” Statiqbloom – “Ghost Deep” Circle of Dust – “Self Inflict” [The Anix Remix] Brodinski & Louisahh – “Hardcoreness” Ho99o9 & Mike IX – “Firefly Family” Rabbit Junk – “Prismatic” Biomechanimal – “Enter the Animal” PORN – “God’s Creatures” [Jimmy Urine Remix] Blue Eyed Christ (feat. EN ESCH & Mea Fisher) – “World On Fire” Lux Graves & Anti Matter – “Smoke and Mirrors” Holy Fuck – “Moment” Dawn of Ashes – “Pawns of the Wretched” Society 1 – “Get Up Again” Celldweller – “Baptized In Fire” Owl Vision – “PILLZ”





“Right” Track list:

System Syn – “Once Upon a Second Act” AL1CE – “Bottled Truth” Android Lust & Collide – “Are You Listening?” Black Nail Cabaret – “No Gold” Julien-K – “Burn the System” Bootblacks – “The Jealous Star” Clan of Xymox – “All I Ever Know” Then Comes Silence – “We Lose the Night” Empathy Test – “Monsters” Tricky & Marta – “Thinking Of” Danger – “4:42 Still Free (From Heaven)” The Soft Moon – “Black Sabbath” ARO – “Shared Something with the Night” Ghostfeeder (feat. Gen) – “Elegant” EDDIE – “Shine” Volkor X – “Firefight” Faderhead (feat. Sven Friedrich) – “I Did Not Know” The New Division – “Enough Is Enough” [Trade Secrets Remix] the Machine in the Garden – “Cold Storm” Big Black Delta – “Lord Only Knows” Folk Devils – “Forever” Carpenter Brut (feat. Yann Ligner) – “Maniac” Astari Nite – “Gloomy Witch” Dissonance – “Trials” [Balducci Mix] Leæther Strip vs. Nature of Wires – “A Heart So Divine” [Dan Armstrong Tranquil Mix]







Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back for a new playlist.

Stay healthy, stay safe!

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)