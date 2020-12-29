



Aside from the entries on the ReGen Staff Favorites of 2020 playlist, this year brought artists old and new into rotation with some fantastic releases. Then Comes Silence, All Them Witches, and Louisahhh were new discoveries that demanded attention and haven’t let go; meanwhile, old favorites like Ah Cama-Sotz, IAMX, ACTORS, and Carbon Based Lifeforms all produced new music that remind ReGen Staff Writer Brian H. McLelland why he loves them so. “My own personal taste varies wildly on this list, from icy post-punk, to hot Satanic doo-wop, pulse-pounding electronics, and occult technotriballism.” As the first of ReGen ‘s individual staff playlists to reign in the beginning of a new year, these are the songs and artists Brian couldn’t get enough of. “Whatever your personal flavor, I hope you find something here to enjoy.”



John Carpenter – “Skeleton” Then Comes Silence – “I Gave You Everything” Clan of Xymox – “She” Powerman 5000 – “Black Lipstick” The New Division – “Needs Are Denied” All Them Witches – “Saturnine & Iron Jaw” ARO – “Shared Something with the Night” Ah Cama-Sotz – “PainKiller” [Destroyed in the Day of the Last Judgment Version] HEALTH – “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.” Danger – “4:42 Still Free (From Haven)” Cabaret Voltaire – “Vasto” Rosetta Stone – “Shock” EDDIE – “Shine” Rotersand – “I Feel, You Don’t ACTORS – “Love U More” Carbon Based Lifeforms – “Vision (Revisited)” IAMX – “Surrender” [Acoustic] Louisahhh – “A Hard No” Klack – “Bark, Bite” Youth Code – “Puzzle” Dance with the Dead – “Scar” System 6 – “Omnipresent” Lucifer – “Coffin Fever” Twin Temple – “The Devil (Didn’t Make Me Do It)” [Live] Behemoth (feat. Niklas Kvarforth) – “A Forest”







“I’d like to thank all the artists on this list for helping to make a turbulent year more bearable. Thanks to ReGen ‘s community, staff, and readers. Extra gratitude and love to my wonderful wife, Christiana.”



“See you in 2021.”



