



In these times of isolation and social distancing, the need for human contact is being felt around the world in all its forms – emotionally, spiritually, and perhaps most of all, physically. With this in mind, ReGen Magazine has begun a new series of Spotify playlists designed to provide the perfect soundtrack to your sexy times in the end times – “Sex-O Quarantin-O!” Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, we offer here a selection of hip-thrusting, crotch-grinding, body-slithering tracks perfect for pandemic playtime, whether you’re with a partner or flying solo. Warning : the lyrical subject matter contained in the songs on this playlist are of an adult and highly sexual nature – parental discretion is strongly NOT advised.



Track list:

Revolting Cocks – “Touch Screen” [Camperized Cargo Van Mix] IAMX – “Nature of Inviting” Genitorturers – “Flesh Is the Law” <PIG> – “Hard Machine” [Hard Sex Remix by Black Asteroid] Lords of Acid – “Scrood Bi U” Julien-K – “Dossier” Venus In Aries – “Beyond the Veil” Dave Gahan – “Deeper and Deeper” BILE – “Sex Reflex” KANGA – “Viciousness” Front 242 – “Body to Body” (Live) My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – “The Chains of Fame” More Machine Than Man – “Perv” Slick Idiot – “Get Laid” [Remixed by Gravity Shock vs. Fredx!] Blue Stahli – “Demon” Android Lust – “The Body” Sister Machine Gun – “Temptation” Blownload – “X” [Beast with Two Backs Mix] Death Ride 69 – “Super Hot Sister 69” GoFight – “Fuck Like a Movie Star” RAMMSTEIN – “SEX” Strvngers – “Fetisha” Army of the Universe – “Coin Operated Girl” Cynergy 67 – “Electrowhore” Scandy – “Crush On a Robot” Chemlab – “Pyromance” Noise Unit – “Tighten Up”







Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back for a new playlist.

ReGen encourages everyone to stay healthy and safe.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)