In these times of isolation and social distancing, the need for human contact is being felt around the world in all its forms – emotionally, spiritually, and perhaps most of all, physically. With this in mind, ReGen Magazine has begun a new series of Spotify playlists designed to provide the perfect soundtrack to your sexy times in the end times – “Sex-O Quarantin-O!” Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, we offer here a selection of hip-thrusting, crotch-grinding, body-slithering tracks perfect for pandemic playtime, whether you’re with a partner or flying solo. Warning: the lyrical subject matter contained in the songs on this playlist are of an adult and highly sexual nature – parental discretion is strongly NOT advised.
Track list:
Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back for a new playlist.
ReGen encourages everyone to stay healthy and safe.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
I need this. THANXXX. After podcast BBQ muzik